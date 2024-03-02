Article 370 released in theatres on February 23 and the political thriller opened to positive response from the audience. In these eight days of its release, the Yami Gautam-starrer managed to cross Rs 40 crore mark at the national box office. Article 370 continues to impress audiences, raking in an impressive Rs 41.94 crore in India alone. Article 370 Movie Review: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's Film Is Intense and Impactful!

Article 370 Movie Collections

#Article370 is rock-steady on Day 8 [second Fri], witnessing a spike in numbers towards the latter part of the day… Should witness substantial gains over the weekend… [Week 2] Fri 3.12 cr. Total: ₹ 41.94 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/iIBWmMEmKw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)