Aayush Sharma has turned a year older today and on this special day he unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film that is tentatively titled as AS04. The teaser features his character strumming a guitar as a group of armed men barge in to attack him. The film helmed by Katyayan Shivpuri will release in 2023. Aayush Sharma’s Birthday Bash: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Others Attend the Party (View Pics & Videos).

Watch The Teaser Of AS04 Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)