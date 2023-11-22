While the buzz around Dunki is endless, Shah Rukh Khan's interaction with him proves that the excitement is real. SRK has suggested a funny yet cool idea to a fan who asked for a ‘Dunki-way’ (illegal) to watch the film in the theatre. Replying to the user, SRK humorously suggested that he impress the projectionist in some way and make a way to watch the film without tickets, revealing he also used to do the same. SRK jokingly asked him to keep the secret with him and not tell anyone. #AskSRK Session: Shah Rukh Khan Gives a Witty Response to a Fan Who Asked Why His Film With Rajkumar Hirani Is Titled Dunki – Check Post.

Shah Rukh Khan's X Post

I used to patao the projectionist when I was young and wanted to watch films. Try it…it may work perhaps. But don’t tell anyone I told u this. It’s our secret. #Dunki https://t.co/YD0E0HmL7s — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

