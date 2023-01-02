KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty spent the New Year's together as they partied with friends in Dubai. In the pics shared by cricketer on Instagram, we get to see the couple embracing one another at a bash in matching black outfits. FYI, the duo is expected to get married in early 2023. Indeed, they look damn hot together! Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to Get Married at Suniel Shetty's Abode in Khandala - Reports.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)