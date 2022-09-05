Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are soon to be pronounced husband and wife. Well, as per reports in Pinkvilla, the celebrity couple are all set to get married at the end of December 2022 or first week of January 2023. That's not it, as they've also chosen their wedding venue, which happens to be Suniel Shetty's home Jahaan in Khandala. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news yet. Athiya Shetty, Father Suniel Shetty Cheer For KL Rahul During RR vs LSG Clash in IPL 2022.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Marriage Deets:

#AthiyaShetty is soon going to be Mrs. #KLRahul by the end of December or 1st week of January in Khandala! Yayyy!! 😍❤️💯https://t.co/u16ygX2ff1 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) September 5, 2022

