Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar-starrer Atrangi Re is all set to release on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (December 24). And, with just few few hours left critics have already watched the romantic drama and according to their response, the movie is absolutely winning hearts. Critics tagged the flick as beautiful, unique, refreshing and heartwarming, etc. As per IMDb the synopsis of the movie reads, "A Tamil boy meets a girl from Bihar, what follows is a love story for the ages. A non-linear narrative of two romances running in parallel from different timelines."

Check Out The Early Reviews Below:

Beautiful!

Terrific!

Heartwarming!

Blockbuster!

Quality Film!

Refreshing!

Fantastic!

 

