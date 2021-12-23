Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar-starrer Atrangi Re is all set to release on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (December 24). And, with just few few hours left critics have already watched the romantic drama and according to their response, the movie is absolutely winning hearts. Critics tagged the flick as beautiful, unique, refreshing and heartwarming, etc. As per IMDb the synopsis of the movie reads, "A Tamil boy meets a girl from Bihar, what follows is a love story for the ages. A non-linear narrative of two romances running in parallel from different timelines."

Check Out The Early Reviews Below:

Beautiful!

Watched #AtrangiRe - A Beautiful movie from Dir @aanandlrai Another towering performanceby @dhanushkraja @SaraAliKhan is a revelation..@akshaykumar an interesting role and performance.. @arrahman best songs.. Lifeline of the movie.. Detailed review on 24th.. pic.twitter.com/Ne8dbXtzoY — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 22, 2021

Terrific!

Just watched #AtrangiRe! Something nice, heart warming headed your way :) Loved it, @SaraAliKhan terrific in the climax, @dhanushkraja doesn't act, he lives the role, and @akshaykumar ne 'garda udaa diya' @aanandlrai! — Rishabh Suri (@RishabhSuri02) December 22, 2021

Heartwarming!

Blockbuster!

Quality Film!

Watched #AtrangiRe - Yet another quality film from @aanandlrai that depicts the flavour of pure love. @dhanushkraja, @SaraAliKhan and @akshaykumar completely stole the show with their intense, lively&emotionally moving performances. @arrahman simply uplifted the film with his 🎵 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 22, 2021

Refreshing!

"I've done so many films in 30 yra of my career, many romantic stories, but pata nahi yeh beat kaise reh gayi," @akshaykumar told me about #AtrangiRe. Now, having seen the film, I understand what he meant. Such a refreshing, emotional & unique story. @SaraAliKhan @dhanushkraja ❤️ — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) December 22, 2021

Fantastic!

Saw a spl. screening of #AtrangiRe; a very good romance drama with a shock twist to spice up the tale👍 @aanandlrai @arrahman@dhanushkraja, FANTASTIC yet again@SaraAliKhan, a REVELATION with her youthful energy & performance@akshaykumar, a really SURPRISING role More later — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 22, 2021

