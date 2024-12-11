In the latest development in the Atul Subhash suicide case, the deceased Uttar Pradesh techie's brother, Bikas Modi, compared his brother to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Speaking to the media, Bikas Modi said that his brother has tried to awaken people in the country. "Mere bhai ne jaan de ke ye system jo jagane ki koshish ki hai," Bikas Modi said. Atul Subhash's brother also quoted the Supreme Court and said that Section 498A cases are 98 per cent fake. He asked whether there are laws to protect men in the country. Atul Subhash, who allegedly died by suicide, accused his wife, her family members, and a judge of harassment, extortion, and corruption. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: 4 People Including Bengaluru Techie’s Wife Nikita Singhania Booked for Abetment of Suicide.

Atul Subhash's Brother Compares His Deceased Brother to Bhagat Singh

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

