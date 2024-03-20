At the Amazon Prime video line-up announcement event on Tuesday, Tiger Shroff announced his upcoming film Baaghi 4. Now, Tiger treated fans with an exciting video on his Instagram. The actor is set to return as the rebellious Ranveer "Ronny" Pratap Singh. The video shows him performing some high-octane action scenes. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is slated to release in 2025.

Watch Baaghi 4 Announcement Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

