Baba Sehgal is one of the most popular Indian rappers who is known for his unique style. His renditions can literally make you smile, giggle, laugh and that's the beauty about it. Over the years, he has churned some amazing musical pieces that have been fan favorites. Now, on June 24, he shared a song inspired by Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's hit track Señorita and it's fun. His Sarita melody has even gotten netizens talking. Here, check out how Twitterati are reacting to Baba Sehgal's latest creation.

Paaji, plz make a newer version of Thanda Thanda Pani & Dil Dhadke with more bass and new gen music plz man.. your fan since childhood 🙏🙏 — Parneet Singh (@parneetsingh) June 24, 2021

Beautifull Baba ..... This one is better than senorita — Rahul (@Rahul23993674) June 24, 2021

This is epic 🔥 — Viraj Kamble (@kviraj_18) June 24, 2021

This changed my mood. Made my day! — Udit Koolwal (@udit_kool) June 24, 2021

Hahahaa good one — Dom (@Dominisiously) June 24, 2021

Baba you are Always ahead of your time! — Mayank (@ImMCompany) June 24, 2021

