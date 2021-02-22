Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi will be seen essaying key roles in Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Wrapped up #BachchanPandey . This film is going to be very close to my heart, because I met some of the most talented & really wonderful people. ⁦@kritisanon⁩ , ⁦@Asli_Jacqueline⁩ , ⁦@akshaykumar⁩ , ⁦@NGEMovies⁩ , ⁦@farhad_samji⁩ Thank you so much 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QHdLl6G5z7 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 22, 2021

And its a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhad_samji .. 💜 @WardaNadiadwala One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules i have had so far.. @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/Hov7qlCZf5 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) February 22, 2021

