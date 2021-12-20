Tusshar Kapoor is one of the most loved actors of B-town. The actor who is widely known to do comedy roles on the big screen has turned into an author. He has announced about his debut book titled Bachelor Dad and it will reveal about his ‘unconventional road to fatherhood’. Tusshar had opted IVF and became a single parent to Laksshya through surrogacy in June 2016. His debut published by Penguin India can be pre-ordered on Amazon.

Tusshar Kapoor On His Book Bachelor Dad

I WROTE A BOOK! Becoming a father has been one of the most cherished moments of my life & my first book, Bachelor Dad, talks about how I took a slightly unconventional road to fatherhood. Published by ⁦@PenguinIndia⁩ U can pre order it now on Amazon. https://t.co/pomynTCk9k pic.twitter.com/a0cRi0XvmC — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 20, 2021

