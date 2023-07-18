A video went viral showing a singer falling offstage during his live performance. It was claimed that the individual seen in the video is Badshah. The rapper has now issued clarification over the viral video that shows a singer falling between the gaps onstage during the performance. The rapper tweeted and confirmed saying, “Thats not me, but whoever that is i hope he is safe.” Badshah Trips and Falls Between Gap Onstage During Live Performance (Watch Video) – Reports.

Badshah Issues Clarification On The Viral Video

Thats not me, but whoever that is i hope he is safe 🙏 https://t.co/27nVDwjIFW — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) July 17, 2023

