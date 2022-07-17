Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshaali Malhotra’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan has completed seven years of its release today. The movie directed by Kabir Khan turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. Fans are sharing their favourite scenes and pictures from the film and celebrating it by trending ‘7YRS OF MASTERPIECE BB’ on Twitter. Bajrangi Bhaijaan Sequel in the Works, Confirms Salman Khan.

Fave Scene

This scene is made many people to take their hands to eyes, that 'maaamaa' still in ears of many. today it has completed 7 years. 7YRS OF MASTERPIECE BB #BajrangiBhaijaan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/H4elrtRxSh — Aditya (@pradeep__3576) July 17, 2022

Stills From BB

#BajrangiBhaijaan is one of the best movie of salman khan , this movie is really heart touching ❤️ 7YRS OF MASTERPIECE BB pic.twitter.com/KFBsIUpbix — SUPER. JERRY 🐁 (@juhirajput24) July 17, 2022

7YRS OF MASTERPIECE BB

The film #BajrangiBhaijaan beautifully explores the relationship between Bajrangi and Munni and how a devout Hindu xenophobe turns guardian angel to a Muslim girl from Pakistan He orders a dozen chicken dishes n takes shelter in a mosque,beliefs be damned 7YRS OF MASTERPIECE BB — 𝓐𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓲 🌹 (@cutegirl_aashi_) July 17, 2022

Throwback

#Throwback - Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of #BajrangiBhaijaan ❤ 7YRS OF MASTERPIECE BB pic.twitter.com/GYZ7ZJBTrK — •SK• (@MeSalmansFanBoy) July 17, 2022

A Brilliant Movie

#BajrangiBhaijaan What a film. Brilliant. Kabir Khan delivers a film that's heartwarming, emotional & extremely entertaining. And #SalmanKhan is just exceptional, delivering his finest performance to date in the title role, and the lovely Munni was all ❤️ 7YRS OF MASTERPIECE BB. pic.twitter.com/lbmHiENQGm — sabina lamba (@SabinaLamba) July 16, 2022

Movie Buffs Loved It

Films like #BajrangiBhaijaan keep the MAGIC of cinematic medium alive. From teenager to senior citizen, everyone cried towards the climax. It's not an action film, yet, the most celebrated @BeingSalmanKhan film last decade, in all aspects.💗 7YRS OF MASTERPIECE BB 🛐❤️ pic.twitter.com/hxWdaTb3YA — 𝘼𝙍𝙎𝘼𝘿 (@being_arsad) July 17, 2022

