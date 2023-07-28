The Israeli Embassy in India today (July 28) issued a statement showing their distaste over “trivialisation of the significance of the Holocaust in the movie Bawaal”. Starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, the Nitesh Tiwari's Prime Video film has been making negative news since its release for comparing the love of the leads with the horrors of World War II. In the tweet the Embassy wrote, "There was a poor choice in the utilization of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice was intended." Check it out. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari React to Backlash Over Their Film's Auschwitz, Hitler and Holocaust Sequences – Here's What They Said.

Israeli Embassy Criticises Bawaal:

The Israeli embassy is disturbed by the trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust in the recent movie 'Bawaal'. There was a poor choice in the utilization of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice was intended, we urge everyone who may not be… — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) July 28, 2023

Naor Gilon on Bawaal:

I did not and will not watch the film Bawaal but from what I’ve read, there was a poor choice of terminology and symbolism. Trivialization of the Holocaust should disturb all. I urge those who don’t know enough about the horrors of the #Holocaust to educate themselves about it. — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) July 28, 2023

