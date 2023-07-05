Bawaal is the upcoming Prime Video film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Earlier there were reports that this Nitesh Tiwari directorial would be premiering on July 27. The makers have dismissed the rumours and with the teaser video, they have announced the film’s premiere date as well. Bawaal is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on July 21. Bawaal Teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Love Goes Through Heartaches in This Prime Video Film (Watch Video).

Bawaal Premiere Date

