Bell Bottom song 'Tum Aaogey' is out. The song gives patriotic vibes and shows when we run out of words to describe our sentiments, music takes over always. The track is composed by Amaal Mallik, sung by Armaan Malik and penned by Rashmi Virag. Akshay Kumar plays a RAW agent in the film while Vaani Kapoor essays the role of his wife. The story of the movie is based on real life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s. Helmed by Ranjit Tiwari, Bell Bottom is scheduled to release in India on August 19 in 3D as well.

Check Out the Video of Bell Bottom Song Tum Aaogey:

