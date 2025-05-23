Couple Goals! Ambani ‘Badi Bahu’ Shloka Plays Pickleball With Husband Akash and Friends, Viral Video Shows Their Fun Camaraderie on the Court (Watch)

Shloka Mehta was captured playing Pickleball with her husband, Akash Ambani, and friends. The couple's adorable video has gone viral on social media.

May 23, 2025

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta joined the pickleball craze. The duo was spotted playing a pickleball match with each other and their friends. Akash wore an olive-green-toned T-shirt and blue shorts, while Ambani ‘Badi Bahu’ Shloka opted for a black T-shirt, which she teamed with black shorts. A pair of black sneakers finalised her match-day look. They were seen putting their concentration on the game, shelling out a major couple of goals. Chandra Shekhar Azad Seen Travelling in Rolls Royce Worth Crores With 'CHAMAR 3' Number Plate in US. 

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Joins the Pickleball Craze!

 

