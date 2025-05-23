Couple Goals! Ambani ‘Badi Bahu’ Shloka Plays Pickleball With Husband Akash and Friends, Viral Video Shows Their Fun Camaraderie on the Court (Watch)

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta joined the pickleball craze. The duo was spotted playing a pickleball match with each other and their friends. Akash wore an olive-green-toned T-shirt and blue shorts, while Ambani ‘Badi Bahu’ Shloka opted for a black T-shirt, which she teamed with black shorts. A pair of black sneakers finalised her match-day look. They were seen putting their concentration on the game, shelling out a major couple of goals. Chandra Shekhar Azad Seen Travelling in Rolls Royce Worth Crores With 'CHAMAR 3' Number Plate in US.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Joins the Pickleball Craze!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)