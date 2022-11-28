Bhediya released in theatres on November 25 and the film has inched closer to Rs 30 crore mark at the box office. Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 28.55 crore. Bhediya Ending Explained: How Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Film Expands Stree-Universe With Its Big Finale Twist and Surprise Mid-Credit Scene (SPOILER ALERT).

Bhediya Box Office Update

#Bhediya posts a DECENT TOTAL in its opening weekend… Witnesses growth on Day 3… However, #D2 wave has affected its #BO earnings… Needs to have a strong run on weekdays to consolidate its status… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 28.55 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/glZSQ2SvM1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2022

