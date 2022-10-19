The makers of Bhediya have dropped trailer of the upcoming film and movie buffs are going gaga over it. Many have showered praises over the visuals of the film starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Yes, the VFX works have received thumbs up from fans on Twitter. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Bhediya Trailer: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Horror Comedy Is Packed With Chills and Thrills (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Bhediya Below:

VFX + Performance

Unexpectedly Awesome. VFX + Varun expression when he turns FOX 🔥 #BhediyaTrailer Finally Badlapur @Varun_dvn is back. pic.twitter.com/3Cxz44nNsq — Virendara Yadav (@VirendaraYadav8) October 19, 2022

'VFX Looks Really Good'

Crazy vibe from the trailer, music is superb this gonna be dark comedy, @Varun_dvn Look amazing, VFX looks really good from trailer And that end song in the trailer is 🥺🥺#BhediyaTrailer — Jay Sharma (@Filmy_J) October 19, 2022

Fans' Suggestion

#BhediyaTrailer Adhipush Makers Should Learn From This 💥💥💥💥 The King Of effort And VFX 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iAj14DrccD — 𝘉𝘖𝘓𝘓𝘠𝘞𝘖𝘖𝘋ʄąŋɖơɱ (@B0LLY4U) October 19, 2022

Mighty Impressed

MASSS. Can't believe this is Bollywood has made this. Visuals, BGM, Cinematography absolutely Terrific🔥🔥. Brilliant opportunity for Varun Dhawan to shine again. #BhediyaTrailer #VarunDhawan #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/xdn6h4BrFS — nobu (@Senaapatii) October 19, 2022

Sky-High Expectations

Bhediya trailer Varun Dhawan.. Blockbuster 🔥🔥😎 Definitely first film of Varun Dhawan to cross 200cr 🎉 if everything remains good with the film🔥 Good acting by Varun and other cast is brilliant.. VFX good to decent.. Comedy and dailogues- good.. Overall 4 stars 🤩 https://t.co/zJ1T5Vmcap — Allu arjun DHFC RAJASTHAN (@AAdhfcrajasthan) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)