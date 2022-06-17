Tabu, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to win hearts and the results of it can be seen at the ticket windows. The total collection of this horror-comedy stands at Rs 176.14 crore. BTS Dances to Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track In this Fab Fan-Edit Of Their ‘Black Swan’ Music Video - Watch.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues its winning streak... Collects close to ₹ 13 cr in Week 4, which speaks of its exceptional hold... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.29 cr, Wed 1.26 cr, Thu 1.12 cr. Total: ₹ 176.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/0EIigUW5Uw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2022

