Another track from Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out. The song named "De Taali" is a super cool number and high on beats. The groovy number will make you hit the dance floor for sure. The song is crooned by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Armaan Malik, Shashwat Singh and lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Song Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s Romance Is at Its Peak in This Love Track (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)