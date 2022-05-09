The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released a new song titled "Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin" from the film today (May 9). Sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, the track sees Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani serving hot romance that'll drive you crazy. Indeed, their chemistry is sexy in the love number. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie releases at the theatres on May 20. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track Out! Kartik Aaryan’s Swag And Neeraj Shridhar’s Voice Makes This Number A Cool One (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

