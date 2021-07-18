Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has wished Bhumi Pednekar on her birthday in the funniest way possible. As he took to his Twitter and shared a photo that sees him making Bhumi laugh amid a scene. The unseen photo looks from the duo's upcoming release Raksha Bandhan. Also, do not miss the caption of the post.

Akshay Kumar Wishes Bhumi Pednekar:

Trying my best to make the birthday girl smile. She’s clearly realised she’s turned a year older today 😂 Don’t worry Bhumi, hopefully you’re getting wiser as well😜 Happy birthday @bhumipednekar 🤗 pic.twitter.com/UJK5Mxcn7D — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 18, 2021

