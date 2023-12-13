Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on November 12, 2022. The couple named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. As the little princess turned 13 months old, the actress shared an adorable video of the cutie pie dressed up in a pink tutu dress. The video showcased glimpses of ‘Mishti Devi’s’ priceless moments, about which the mommy remarked, ‘With her, time just flies’. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Daughter Devi Turns One, Actress Shares Unseen Pic On Instagram!

Devi Basu Singh Grover Turns 13 Months Old

