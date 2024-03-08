Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared their daughter's adorable video to the world on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri and Women’s Day. The joyous parents shared a video montage highlighting the numerous priceless moments of their baby girl, Devi. Referring to their firstborn as their 'miracle', Bipasha and Karan extended wishes to their fans, saying, “Happy Mahashivratri, Happy Women’s Day, From Devi & Us.” Happy Women’s Day 2024: Alia Bhatt and Shruti Haasan Share Heartwarming Posts on Instagram To Celebrate This Special Day!

Devi Basu Singh Grover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

