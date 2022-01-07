Bipasha Basu has turned a year older on January 7. She ringed in her 43rd birthday with hubby Karan Singh Grover. It was an intimate celebration but a lovely one too. In this video, KSG can been seen singing the birthday song for his ladylove and sealing the special day with a kiss before Bipasha sliced her birthday cake. He has also shared a post on Instagram wishing Bipasha and it is a must see.

Happy Birthday, Bipasha!

Karan’s Special Note For His Wife

