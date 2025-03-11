Popular stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath and actress Sulagna Panigrahi have some exciting news to share. The couple, who have been married for over four years, announced their pregnancy on Instagram through a playful montage video. Sulagna Panigrahi, who was last seen in the Anupam Kher-starrer Vijay 69, proudly flaunted her baby bump in the video. The couple also playfully hinted at their baby’s arrival in 2025 with the caption, "Coming very soon… either this financial year or next financial year." Stand-Up Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath Is a Married Man, Ties the Knot With Actress Sulagna Panigrahi.

Biswa Kalyan Rath and Sulagna Panigrahi Announce Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sulagna Panigrahi (@sulagna03)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)