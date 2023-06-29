Sonam Kapoor-starrer Blind trailer is out! In the video, the actress could be seen chasing a serial killer despite being visually impaired. She plays role of blind cop in the flick. Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey and Shubham Saraf in important roles. The movie is an official Hindi remake of 2011 South Korean movie of the same name. Blind Teaser: Sonam Kapoor's Remake of South Korean Thriller Gets a Spooky First Glimpse (Watch Video).

Watch Blind Trailer:

