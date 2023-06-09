Bloody Daddy was one the much-anticipated action thriller and it has finally premiered on JioCinema today. Many have managed to watch the movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, on the OTT platform and hailed lead actor Shahid Kapoor’s performance as ‘Bloody Good’. However, the screenplay has been called out by critics as predictable and some even expressed that the action scenes could have been better. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics on Bloody Daddy movie. Bloody Daddy Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor is 'Bloody Good' in Ali Abbas Zafar's Gripping Thriller That Deserves Better Action Scenes.

Bollywood Bubble – Shahid Kapoor is the star of the movie. Shahid seems to have known his part quite well and does a fantastic job. He truly shines in the entire movie.

Firstpost – Zafar and co-writers Aditya Basu, Sidharth-Garima don’t get everything bang on though. Rajeev Khandelwal, an actor with a solid screen presence, is shown in a glimpse in his introductory shot, but when we meet him for the second time, Zafar zooms on his lips smoking a cigarette and stages the scene as if making us meet him for the first time.

Pinkvilla – Shahid Kapoor as Sumair delivers a very good performance as a narcotics officer with grey shades. He is excellent when it comes to action and he also excels in emotional and confrontational scenes.

Tellychakkar – Shahid Kapoor has given one of his best performances. Indeed, we are going to watch him in an out and out action thriller for the first time.

India Today – Bloody Daddy is another film in Shahid Kapoor’s career which will surely go on to become one of his best works. Like some people age like fine wine, Shahid is only getting better with every project.

