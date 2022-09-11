Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar have scored another feat with Brahmastra Part One - Shiva, as the film has now the near impossible of making its debut at second position in the US Box office. According to Forbes, Brahmastra, thanks to the might of Disney Studios, has gotten off to a good start there and has earned $4.4 million in the opening weekend. It ranks behind the horror film Barbarian, that earned $10 million. Brahmastra Part One – Shiva Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Film Collects Rs 160 Crore Gross Worldwide.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)