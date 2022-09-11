Brahmastra has gained quite the praise ever since it's release for its stunning visuals. And on the first day of its box office it gained 75 crore worldwide. Now on day 2 it has gained 160 crore gross worldwide and continues to achieve momentum. Safe to say Ayan Mukerji's vision brought to life has paid off. Ayan Mukerji Envisioned Brahmastra To Challenge the Limits of Cinema, Says ‘I Grew Up Listening to the Stories of Indian History and Mythology’.

View Tweet Here:

#Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva continues to bring immense joy to the film Industry, theatre owners and audience and received humongous response from audience globally and collects Rs. 160 GBOC on Day 2 (Day 1 – 75 cr + Day 2 – 85 cr ) Produced by @starstudios_ and @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/9KVvA8wVoD — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 11, 2022

