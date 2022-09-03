Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra final promo is out and it is full of CGI and action. The most talked about thing is fans claim that they spotted Shah Rukh Khan in one of them. The promo features Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna as evil forces while Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva is on a mission to find the three artefacts that belong to a larger puzzle that can possibly demolish the universe. Amitabh Bachchan plays his guru and guiding light while Alia Bhatt plays his on-screen love interest. Mom-to-Be Alia Bhatt Singing ‘Kesariya’ Song’s Telugu Version During Brahmastra Press Meet Is a Treat for Actress’ Fans (Watch Video).

Did Fans Spot Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra New Promo?

Brahmastra New Promo

Experience Brahmāstra in cinemas on September 9th A never-seen-before world of Ancient Indian Astras in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D Book your tickets now! BMS- https://t.co/qjPVPFw8u1 Paytm - https://t.co/eVmK21MLmv#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/qAlX68PZie — BRAHMĀSTRA (@BrahmastraFilm) September 3, 2022

