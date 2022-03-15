On the occasion of Alia Bhatt's birthday today (March 15), the makers of her upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has unveiled her first look. In the shared picture, the actress could be seen in a feisty avatar. In the movie, she will be seen playing the role of Isha opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra Part One: SS Rajamouli Presents South Language Versions of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Film (View Posters).

Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra:

My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life… pic.twitter.com/HZbOu5QQzf — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2022

