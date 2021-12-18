On December 18, SS Rajamouli presented the South version of Brahmastra which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The Baahubali filmmaker presented the movie in four South languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam worldwide. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra part one will be about Shiva which will release theatrically on September 9, 2022.

Check It Out:

Glad to be presenting Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Hope you like the Motion Poster and everything from #Brahmastra that comes after this. See you all in theatres on 09.09.2022 @BrahmastraFilm https://t.co/kks2xXwcVl pic.twitter.com/e5ugGEDGii — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 18, 2021

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)