Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is roaring at the worldwide box office. As the Ayan Mukerji's directorial has surpassed Rs 200 crore mark at the ticket window. FYI, Brahmastra's worldwide BO stands at a total of Rs 225 crore in just three days. Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Fantasy Adventure Film Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Mark in India.

Brahmastra Worldwide BO Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)