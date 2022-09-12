Brahmastra has collected over Rs 100 crore in India. An impressive feat considering it's only day 3. Brahmastra is an Indian language fantasy adventure film that was directed by Ayan Mukerji and released on September 9. Brahmastra Part One – Shiva Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Film Collects Rs 160 Crore Gross Worldwide.

View Tweet Here:

Brahmāstra has a FABULOUS weekend... *#Hindi* version... *#Nett* BOC... Day 1: ₹ 31.5 cr+ Day 2: ₹ 37.5 cr+ Day 3: ₹ 39.5 cr+ Final total could be higher... #India biz. National chains superb... Day 1: ₹ 17.15 cr est Day 2: ₹ 20.73 cr est Day 3: ₹ 21.63 cr est pic.twitter.com/5HVxevmoDV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2022

