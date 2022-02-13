Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have won hearts with their adorable chemistry off screen. Now all eyes are on their chemistry in reel. Ranbir and Alia would be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, a new still of the lovebirds from the upcoming flick has surfaced online and fans are just excited about it. One just can’t wait to see the duo together on the big screen. Ranbir Kapoor Answers Fan Question About Marrying Alia Bhatt at Brahmastra Motion Poster Launch Event.

Isha And Shiva

The Eye Contact

From The Astraverse

Lovebirds In Reel

Wow ! This looks so otherworldly ... no idea why.... but the eye contact, their hands. I am soooo damn excited ! KEEP THEM COMING THAT CONTENT. YOU ARE DOING GREAT #Brahmastra #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/xT9jrKDmf7 — ... (@boyfriendkapoor) February 13, 2022

Perfect Together

due to some personal reasons I need to watch brahmastra today like right fucking now!! screaming wtf pic.twitter.com/Dugyrx0kgS — ☆ (@insane_birdie) February 13, 2022

