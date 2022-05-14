Akshay Kumar was among all the celebrity Indians who was all set to attend Cannes Film Festival 2022 from May 17 to May 28. However, on a sad note the Bollywood actor has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to social media and gave an update on his recent health. Following the news, he confirmed that he won't be attending the 75th Film Festival red carpet. Cannes 2022: Whoa! Deepika Padukone Part of Film Festival Jury Along With Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Others.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)