Ayushmann Khurrana is not just a brilliant actor, but he’s a great singer too. He has won hearts in the past by crooning to some beautiful tracks such as “Pani Da Rang” from Vicky Donor, the non-film single “O Heeriye” and many others. There have also been times when the handsome hunk has flaunted his singing skills on social media as well. Ayushmann is winning hearts all over again on social media for his rendition of the song “Kalle Kalle” from his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actor can be seen strumming his guitar and crooning to the romantic track that is originally performed by Sachin – Jigar feat. Priya Saraiya.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Version Of Kalle Kalle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

