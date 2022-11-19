Sushmita Sen rings in her 47th birthday today (November 19) and from fans to family, all have extended heartfelt wishes to her on social media. Charu Asopa too penned a sweet note for the actress on Instagram. She mentioned, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity.” Sushmita Sen Birthday: Renée Sen Pens a Heartfelt Note for Her ‘Lifeline’, Says ‘You Have Created a Legacy That Is Unmatched’.

Charu Asopa Wishes Sushmita Sen

