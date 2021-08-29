Chehre released in theatres on August 27. A lot of hopes were attached to the mystery thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, but unfortunately, it's earning lukewarm at the ticket window. With only Rs 45 lakh on day one and then Rs 60 lakh on day two, the film now stands at a total of Rs 1.05 crore, as per Box Office India. The movie is helmed by Rumy Jafry.

Watch Chehre Trailer:

