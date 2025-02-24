Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava has achieved impressive success at the box office, crossing the coveted INR 300 crore milestone. The film, which portrays the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, has seen a strong surge in its earnings following the completion of ten days. According to Taran Adarsh, on the tenth day, the Laxman Utekar-directed epic earned INR 41.10 crore, bringing its domestic total to a remarkable INR 334.51 crore. Along with Kaushal, the film features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, further elevating its popularity. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Chhaava' Box Office Update

'CHHAAVA' STORMS AHEAD - BLOCKBUSTER RUN CONTINUES... #Chhaava continues its rampage at the #Boxoffice... Weekend 2 remains phenomenal, crosses the ₹ 100 cr mark from Friday-Sunday.#Pushpa2 #Hindi was the ONLY film to collect ₹ 100 cr in its *second weekend*... Now, #Chhaava… pic.twitter.com/e5SGfgmaSc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2025

