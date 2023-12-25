It's Christmas and Bollywood celebs are uploading their best Xmas-y pics on Insta on the festive occasion! The latest to join the bandwagon is Kartik Aaryan, who shared an adorable picture of himself posing with his pet dog Katori. The photo sees Aaryan beaming with joy while his doggie looks cute as button in red santa hat. He captioned the post as, "Merry Christmas." Check it out! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Finally Reveal Their Daughter Raha’s Face to the World As They Arrive for the Kapoor Christmas Brunch (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan's Christmas Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

