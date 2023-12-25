Soha Ali Khan, husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya are celebrating the joyous occasion of Christmas together. On Monday, Soha treated her fans with some cute pictures of herself with her fam. In the photos shared, we can the trio sitting near the Christmas tree while wearing matching red-white printed pyjamas. The three look adorable while posing for the gram. For the caption, she wrote, "totally sleighed it," as she wishes Merry XMas to all! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Finally Reveal Their Daughter Raha’s Face to the World As They Arrive for the Kapoor Christmas Brunch (Watch Video).

Soha Ali Khan Poses With Fam on Christmas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

