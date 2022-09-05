R Balki turns to thrillers with a twist with his new film Chup - Revenge of the Artist. Starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead, Chup is about a serial killer who targets film critics, because of their erratic way of analysing films. His main grouse is how late Guru Dutt stopped making films after Pyaasa got ravaged by critics then. Chup – Revenge of the Artist: Amitabh Bachchan to Debut as Music Composer with R Balki’s Film.

Watch the Trailer:

