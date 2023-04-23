Diljit Dosanjh has once again performed at Coachella 2023 and a video of his electrifying performance from the event has taken internet by storm. Not just that, the singer treated fans on Instagram by sharing some photos from weekend two of the music fest. It includes his BTS moments and also his onstage moments. The crowd couldn’t remain calm seeing his swag and energy at the event. Diljit Dosanjh Shares BTS Pics From Coachella 2023, Poses With Diplo Backstage.

Diljit Dosanjh At Coachella 2023 Weekend 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The Singer’s Performance

Dekh Taur Singh Di Cochella De Stage Te Goosebumps Aa Gye Bhaji Live Dekh K 😍😍🔥🔥 @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/0PNoMkvDRl — Harmeet Singh (@harmeet_dosanjh) April 23, 2023

