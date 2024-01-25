Actor Vidyut Jammwal has been making headlines for his upcoming sports-action film, Crakk. Teaming up with Nora Fatehi for the first time, their on-screen chemistry is evident in the second song release, ”Jeena Haraam.” Following the initial track, “Dil Jhoom,” this peppy love song showcases the duo deeply in love. Sung by Vishal Mishra and Shilpa Rao and with lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi, the song captivates audiences and adds to the buzz surrounding Crakk. Crakk Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa: Nora Fatehi Underwent Rigorous Physical Training For Vidyut Jammwal Upcoming Film!.

Crakk Song Jeena haraam

