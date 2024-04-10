Ajay Devgn's biographical drama Maidaan is all set to release in the theatres on Thursday, April 11. Just two days before the theatrical release, the makers of the film held a special screening of the film for team members and cast on April 9. Several celebs from B-town attended the screening. A clip from the event featuring producer Boney Kapoor and actress Priyamani is now going viral on social media. Priyamani, who arrived for the screening, looked stunning in a saree. While interacting with the guests at the entry of the screening venue, he posed with the actress for the photographers. However, it is where his hand was placed that caused the online outrage. Boney Kapoor's hand was placed on Priyamani's waist and back, which netizens found inappropriate. Maidaan Screening: Ajay Devgn, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Mannara Chopra Arrive in Style (Watch Videos).

Check Out the Video Here:

Here’s How Users Reacted

The Reddit Video's Comment Section (Photo Credits: Reddit)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)