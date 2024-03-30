Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as leads, was released in cinemas on March 29 and performed exceptionally well on the first day of its release. The film also features Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in important roles. Following its release, the film received positive responses from viewers, and now the first-day box office collection figures are available. The trio's heist comedy film has impressively grossed Rs 20.07 crore worldwide on its opening day, making it the highest opening day gross for any Hindi film to date. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon expressed their joy on Instagram regarding this remarkable achievement on the film's first release day. Check it out below! Crew Movie Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon’s Comic Timing Keeps Saving This Heist Comedy From Turbulent Times (LatestLY Exclusive).

Crew Box Office Collection Day 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

