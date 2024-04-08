Bollywood's heist comedy Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon continues to thrill the audience in its second week. The Rajesh Krishnan directorial was released in the theatres on March 29 and crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in just nine days, grossing Rs 104.08 crore worldwide. The film's success is attributed to a strong female cast and word-of-mouth factor. According to the latest update shared by the producers on Instagram, the film has now collected Rs 112.98 crore after spending 10 days at the box office. Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles. Crew Box Office Collection Day 9: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally!.

Crew Worldwide Box Office Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

